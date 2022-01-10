SLYG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: SLYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.85, changing hands as low as $87.82 per share. SPDR— S&P 600 Small Cap Growth shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLYG's low point in its 52 week range is $80.12 per share, with $96.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.08.

