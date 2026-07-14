SLSN Unveils Two Scalp Care Products Using Patented Technology

Solesence, Inc. SLSN has expanded its presence in the hair and scalp care market with the launch of two products — Revitalizing Scalp Serum and Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen. Both products are available through Solesence's market-ready commercialization platform and are being offered to the company's global brand partners.

Revitalizing Scalp Serum Targets Barrier Repair

The Revitalizing Scalp Serum is formulated to soothe scalp irritation, improve hydration and strengthen the skin barrier. The lightweight, oil-free formula combines Solesence's patented WHSPR technology with 5% niacinamide to promote barrier recovery, reduce redness, improve scalp moisture and regulate excess oil production.

The WHSPR platform enhances the delivery of allantoin, allowing brand partners to support over-the-counter skin health claims and develop products for sensitive scalp care.

Dry Shampoo Combines UV Protection With Scalp Care

Solesence also introduced Scalp Screen Dry Shampoo SPF 45+ Sunscreen, a multifunctional product that integrates mineral-based broad-spectrum UV protection with oil absorption and scalp-soothing benefits.

The formulation utilizes the company's patented Kleair technology to improve the performance and cosmetic appeal of zinc oxide. The new product protects against more than 97% of UV radiation, while ingredients such as Binchotan white charcoal and bamboo help absorb excess oil and perspiration. Niacinamide is included to reduce scalp irritation and itchiness.

Benefits for Solesence

The two new products are expected to expand Solesence’s consumer products portfolio, which is built on its proprietary Active Stress Defense technology platform, including WHSPR, Kleair and other patented technologies. Total consumer product revenues accounted for nearly 77% of the company's revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

The launches support the second phase of SLSN's Transform and Transcend strategy, which utilizes the company's proprietary technology platforms to expand its presence in high-growth beauty categories.

Management Highlights Growing Scalp Care Opportunity

The recent product launches seem to be a time-opportune move as increasing consumer awareness of the relationship between scalp health and hair health is creating demand for products that address irritation while providing UV protection. SLSN management added that consumers continue to favor multifunctional beauty products that simplify daily routines. Rising awareness of scalp health and the elevated risk of melanoma on the scalp present an opportunity for brands to offer products that combine beauty, wellness and skin protection in a single formulation, providing the perfect ground for Solesence to capitalize on.

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Solesence, Inc. (SLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report

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