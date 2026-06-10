SLB & Qualcomm Team Up to Advance Edge AI in the Energy Sector

SLB N.V. SLB has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qualcomm Technologies to develop edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the energy industry, combining Qualcomm’s low-power edge computing and AI-processing capabilities with SLB’s Agora edge AI and IoT solutions. The collaboration focuses on improving real-time operational performance across wells, facilities and production systems, particularly in areas where connectivity constraints can affect efficiency and reliability.

The partnership is designed to support energy operators’ increasing adoption of automation and autonomous workflows to improve efficiency. By bringing AI closer to field operations rather than relying solely on centralized computing systems, the companies aim to enhance operational responsiveness, reliability and cybersecurity while helping customers modernize legacy infrastructure. The solutions are expected to fuel demand for agentic AI applications that are capable of making swifter and more informed decisions directly at the operational edge.

This strategic collaboration fortifies SLB's digital foundation, reinforcing its role as a leader in AI-driven energy solutions. By driving higher customer adoption of its digital platforms, SLB is expected to strengthen cash-flow generation with enhanced investor appeal.

SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The business models of SLB and other players that provide equipment and services to companies are dependent on capital spending by the upstream players. The upstream players such as Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST, YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and Ecopetrol S.A. EC are currently enjoying a favorable pricing environment as the West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude oil prices are trading above the $85-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com.

VIST and EC currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while YPF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Argentina-based operator Vista controls roughly 257,000 net acres in the prolific Vaca Muerta basin. VIST recorded total production of 134,741 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in the first quarter of 2026, up 67% year-over-year. Vista increased its full-year production guidance from 140,000 Boe/d to 143,000 Boe/d.

Integrated energy company YPF is using its strong foothold in the Vaca Muerta formation to accelerate production growth. An increase in operational activity by YPF in the coming quarters is anticipated to yield higher oil and gas production by the second half of 2026.

Ecopetrol is a leading integrated energy company with operations spanning the entire hydrocarbon value chain, primarily focused in Colombia. EC projects production to be in the range of 730-740 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) by 2026 and plans to sustain output levels in the range of 700-750 MBoe/d through 2040, supporting long-term operational stability.

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SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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