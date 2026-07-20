SLB Boosts Production Optimization With VIEC Technology Acquisition

SLB N.V. SLB has acquired Sulzer's Vessel Internal Electrostatic Coalescer (VIEC) technology, strengthening its production optimization portfolio. The move has enhanced SLB’s ability to help oil and gas operators maximize hydrocarbon recovery from aging assets. The acquisition expands SLB's production technologies business at a time when producers are increasingly focused on improving output from existing fields rather than pursuing costly new developments.

As mature oil fields produce higher volumes of water over time, efficient oil-water separation has become essential for maintaining production and controlling operating costs. VIEC technology addresses this challenge by improving oil-water separation through high-frequency electrostatic fields that destabilize emulsions inside separator vessels.

The system can reduce water content to below 1% in a single treatment stage, enabling higher hydrocarbon recovery, greater processing capacity and lower treatment costs. The technology can be installed in both new and existing facilities without major infrastructure modifications, offering operators a cost-effective solution to optimize production across onshore and offshore assets.

The acquisition advances SLB’s strategy of expanding its higher-value production and recovery technology portfolio. By integrating VIEC, SLB broadens its production optimization capabilities, unlocking new avenues for equipment sales, retrofits and long-term service contracts. As global operators increasingly prioritize extending the life of mature assets under disciplined capital spending, demand for production-enhancing technologies is expected to grow. By expanding its differentiated technology portfolio, SLB is well-positioned to capture the growing demand and strengthen its business model with enhanced investor appeal.

SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are NOV Inc. NOV, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR. NOV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while NESR and NGS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV is a global provider of equipment, technologies and services for the oil and gas drilling and production industries, operating across 548 locations on six continents. In the first quarter of 2026, the company achieved record profits from its subsea flexible pipe and process systems businesses, reflecting strong demand in offshore energy markets. NOV reported record bookings in the first quarter of 2026 for its composite solutions business and maintains a strong subsea flexible pipe backlog extending through 2028, providing long-term revenue visibility.

Headquartered in Southlake, TX, Natural Gas Services Group manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors to enhance well production, alongside manufacturing flare and ignition systems used in production facilities. In June 2026, the company significantly expanded its operational footprint in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions by acquiring Flatrock Compression Holdings. This strategic acquisition expanded NGS’s fleet of large-horsepower and electric-driven compression solutions, broadened its customer base and immediately boosted key financial metrics.

National Energy Services Reunited delivers integrated drilling and reservoir services across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific, helping producers maximize output and efficiency. With rising global demand for electricity fueling a shift toward natural gas, NESR is well-positioned to capitalize on growing upstream energy investments.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.