Slack Expects Coronavirus Uptick

Slack Technologies' (NYSE: WORK) stock plummeted in trading Friday after offering up lower-than-expected revenue targets for its current fiscal first quarter.

But there is one silver lining in the malaise: COVID-19 is creating a surge of demand as employees across the globe are forced to work from home.

"There's just a massive outpouring of interest on the customer side, and it's really all over the place," said Slack CEO Steward Butterfield on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results with Wall Street late Thursday.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

"A lot of this is changing. The world looked a little different 24 hours ago and it looked different 24 hours before that and 24 hours before that. So a lot of this is unfolding near real-time... There's a great opportunity to help. We've been running a lot of webinars. Our customer success teams are activated." The executive expressed optimism that once the coronavirus is contained the move to have millions of employees work remotely should result in a permanent change in how companies approach work.

Since the start of this week Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has called for all North American employees to work from home while Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made it mandatory for their global workforces. That bodes well for the likes of Slack, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Google, and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) all of which offer digital collaboration and video conferencing tools.

For its current fiscal first quarter, which ends in April, Slack expects revenue of between $185 million and $188 million , which is slightly lower than the $188.4 million Wall Street is looking for. During the conference call, CFO Allen Shim said it's not clear how the influx in demand will translate to the bottom line. "I think we're just trying to reflect a bit more uncertainty that we're seeing in the macro environment," the CFO said of Slack's guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Microsoft, Shopify, Slack Technologies, Twitter, and Zoom Video Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft, short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft, and short May 2020 $120 calls on Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.