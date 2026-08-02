SkyWest Is Buying Back Stock While Its Executives Sell. Here's How to Read It

Key Points

The transaction involved 25,000 shares for a total value of $2.8 million based on a weighted average price of $110.49.

The sale reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 21%.

The disposition was executed entirely through direct ownership, with no indirect holdings reported in the filing.

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Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Simmons sold 25,000 shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) on July 29, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$2.8 million Shares sold 25,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 93,902 Post-transaction value ~$10.30 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($110.49); post-transaction value based on July 29, 2026 market close ($109.66).

Key questions

What is the scale of this disposition relative to the insider's total equity?

This sale represented 21% of the CFO's direct position in the company. Following the transaction, Simmons retains 93,902 shares directly, which are valued at about $10.2 million as of the July 30, 2026 market close of $108.26.

This sale represented 21% of the CFO's direct position in the company. Following the transaction, Simmons retains 93,902 shares directly, which are valued at about $10.2 million as of the July 30, 2026 market close of $108.26. How did the execution price compare to current market levels?

Shares were liquidated at a weighted average price of $110.49, which sat above the $109.66 market close on the day of the trade. Footnotes indicate the transactions were executed in multiple tranches with prices ranging from $109.215 to $112.36.

Shares were liquidated at a weighted average price of $110.49, which sat above the $109.66 market close on the day of the trade. Footnotes indicate the transactions were executed in multiple tranches with prices ranging from $109.215 to $112.36. What is the current financial profile of the company?

SkyWest maintains a market capitalization of about $4.3 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.2 billion with a net income of $409.9 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $108.26 Market Capitalization $4.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $409.9 million

Company Snapshot

SkyWest operates as a regional airline carrier providing scheduled air transportation services through its SkyWest Airlines subsidiary, while generating supplementary revenue through its SkyWest Leasing division, which leases regional jet aircraft and spare engines to third-party operators.

The company generates revenue primarily through passenger ticket sales and ancillary aviation services, supplemented by aircraft and engine leasing operations that leverage its owned fleet assets to diversify income streams.

SkyWest serves commercial airline partners and regional markets across the United States, with its primary customer base consisting of major carriers that utilize its regional capacity and business travelers requiring regional connectivity.

SkyWest, Inc. is a substantial regional airline operator that maintains a diversified business model combining scheduled passenger operations with aircraft leasing activities, positioning itself as a critical regional capacity provider within the broader U.S. aviation ecosystem. With TTM revenues of $4.2 billion and net income of $409.9 million, SkyWest demonstrates the operational scale and profitability characteristic of a leading independent regional carrier.

What this transaction means for investors

One day after the chief executive sold, the finance chief did too, and that back-to-back pattern is what makes this worth a closer look. Neither sale involved options or taxes, just two of SkyWest's top officers reducing stock outright, days after earnings. Of course, it’s also worth noting that Simmons still holds about $10.2 million in shares, so this is a trim rather than a retreat.



The results they reported were solid on demand but softer on profit as higher fuel prices added to costs. Setting that aside, SkyWest grew second-quarter revenue 7% to $1.1 billion, cut total debt to $2.3 billion from $2.4 billion, and its board authorized an additional $250 million for buybacks. That capital-return posture is worth weighing against these insider sales, and if selling intensifies as the stock continues to move roughly sideways, the transactions might be worth a closer look, but for now, ongoing execution will be more important to watch, especially considering how the volatility in fuel prices may not let up anytime soon.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.