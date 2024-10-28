Skyline Champion Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $54.73 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $45.67 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Skyline Champion Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $54.08 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.9% to $616.88 million from $464.24 million last year.

Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $54.73 Mln. vs. $45.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $616.88 Mln vs. $464.24 Mln last year.

