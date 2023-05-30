SKY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.98, changing hands as low as $53.84 per share. Skyline Champion Corp shares are currently trading down about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKY's low point in its 52 week range is $43.04 per share, with $76.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.70.

