SJB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares Short High Yield ETF (Symbol: SJB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.42, changing hands as low as $15.37 per share. ProShares Short High Yield shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.18 per share, with $16.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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