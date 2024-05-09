Six Flags Entertainment Corp. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$82.73 million, or -$0.98 per share. This compares with -$69.86 million, or -$0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $133.29 million from $142.19 million last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$82.73 Mln. vs. -$69.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.98 vs. -$0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $133.29 Mln vs. $142.19 Mln last year.

