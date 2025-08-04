Sitio Royalties Corp. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.27 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $12.85 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.6% to $145.65 million from $168.54 million last year.

Sitio Royalties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.27 Mln. vs. $12.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $145.65 Mln vs. $168.54 Mln last year.

