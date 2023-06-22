SITE Centers (SITC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.56, changing hands as low as $12.53 per share. SITE Centers Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.42 per share, with $15.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.56.

