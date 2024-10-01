SITC Closes Curbline Spin-Off, Disposes Properties Worth $610.1M

SITE Centers Corp. SITC has announced the completion of Curbline Properties spinoff. Recently, the retail REIT also provided an update on its transaction activity.

Following the spin-off, Curbline has become an independent, publicly traded company that is trading today on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “CURB.”

Curbline is funded with $800 million in cash at the time of the spin-off, alongside a $400 million undrawn, unsecured line of credit and a $100 million unsecured, delayed draw term loan while carrying no debt. In its previous update, Curbline was anticipated to be funded with $600 million in cash.

SITE Centers shareholders were issued two shares of Curbline common stock for each common share of SITE Centers they owned as of the close of business on the record date of Sept. 23, 2024.

SITC’s Transaction Activity Update

SITE Centers has provided an update on its transaction activity from Sept. 17, 2024, to Sept. 27, 2024. The company disclosed that in the given period, it has sold 11 wholly-owned shopping centers for $610.1 million.

Mid-September, the company also provided an update on its transaction and financing activities. In the update, SITE centers disclosed that from the beginning of the third quarter of 2024 through Sept. 17, 2024, it has sold 13 wholly-owned shopping centers for $714.3 million. It also purchased six convenience properties for a gross price of $111.2 million.

SITE Centers has been following an aggressive capital-recycling program, through which it is divesting slow-growth assets and redeploying the proceeds for the acquisitions of premium U.S. shopping centers. These centers offer strong opportunities for rent growth and redevelopment activities.

SITC Strengthens Balance Sheet Position

SITC’s transaction and financing activities relieve pressure off the company’s balance sheet while paving the way for top-line and cash-flow growth and adding value to the portfolio in the long term.

However, given the conveniences of online shopping, growing e-commerce adoption is concerning for SITE Centers. Potential tenant bankruptcies in the near term could affect its profitability and hurt occupancy.

Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Brixmor Property Group BRX and Tanger, Inc. SKT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brixmor Properties’ 2024 FFO per share has moved marginally northward over the past two months to $2.13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tanger’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised 1.5% upward over the past two months to $2.09.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

