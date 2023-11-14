SINGULUS Posts Negative EBIT In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) posted a third quarter negative EBIT of 4.9 million euros, compared to EBIT of 8.0 million euros in the previous year. Sales declined to 14.1 million euros from 23.3 million euros, previous year.

For the first nine months, the Group recorded a negative EBIT of 5.6 million euros compared to EBIT of 9.5 million euros, last year. Sales were 55.8 million euros, compared with 67.5 million euros, prior year.

SINGULUS expects to receive extensive new orders in the Solar segment in the coming months.

