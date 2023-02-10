Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.22% and an increase in total ownership of 1.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 560.00% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interpace Diagnostics Group is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 560.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70.

The projected annual revenue for Interpace Diagnostics Group is $51MM, an increase of 24.88%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpace Diagnostics Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDXG is 0.00%, a decrease of 27.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.34% to 0K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

