Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGGKF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Singapore Technologies Engineering said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Technologies Engineering. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGGKF is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.47% to 250,869K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Singapore Technologies Engineering is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 2.43 to a high of $3.64. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Singapore Technologies Engineering is 8,981MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 78,169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,143K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGGKF by 17.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,336K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGGKF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 14,501K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,752K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGGKF by 4.91% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 12,379K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,639K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,344K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGGKF by 12.78% over the last quarter.

