Singapore Airlines (SINGF) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Singapore Airlines said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.28 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Airlines. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SINGF is 0.14%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 102,385K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Singapore Airlines is 4.33. The forecasts range from a low of 3.46 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of 3.69.

The projected annual revenue for Singapore Airlines is 16,723MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,927K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,508K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,113K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 3.25% over the last quarter.

EWS - iShares MSCI Singapore ETF holds 4,725K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 8.26% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINGF by 1.37% over the last quarter.

