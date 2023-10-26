Simulations Plus (SLP) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Simulations Plus said on October 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 will receive the payment on November 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.61%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 1.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simulations Plus. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 19,736K shares. The put/call ratio of SLP is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.52% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simulations Plus is 60.52. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 81.52% from its latest reported closing price of 33.34.

The projected annual revenue for Simulations Plus is 70MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,234K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 6.03% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,511K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,340K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 80.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,108K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 956K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Simulations Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

