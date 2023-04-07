Simulations Plus (SLP) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Simulations Plus said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 1.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simulations Plus. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 19,459K shares. The put/call ratio of SLP is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simulations Plus is $59.92. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from its latest reported closing price of $42.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Simulations Plus is $62MM, an increase of 13.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,521K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 112K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing a decrease of 58.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 60.41% over the last quarter.

SLPIX - Small-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Simulations Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.