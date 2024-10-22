Simpson Manufacturing Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SSD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $183.22, changing hands as low as $173.18 per share. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $123.93 per share, with $218.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.13.

