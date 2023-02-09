Simon Property Group (SPG) Declares $1.80 Dividend

Simon Property Group said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share ($7.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

At the current share price of $124.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.88%, the lowest has been 3.88%, and the highest has been 16.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.31 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is $132.53. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of $124.24.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is $4,983MM, a decrease of 4.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.51, an increase of 8.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.43%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 314,322K shares. The put/call ratio of SPG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 24,415K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,279K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 12.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,501K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,669K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 19.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,747K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,927K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,888K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,421K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,269K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Simon Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.