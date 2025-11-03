Simon Property Group Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $606.17 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $475.16 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.601 billion from $1.480 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $606.17 Mln. vs. $475.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.601 Bln vs. $1.480 Bln last year.

