Silynxcom Enhances Global Market Position with Successful Drone Detection Technology Trials for Military Customer in Asia

Silynxcom announces successful drone detection technology trials with an Asian military customer, enhancing situational awareness for APC crews.

Silynxcom Ltd., a manufacturer of tactical communication headsets, announced the successful completion of field trials with a military force in Asia, demonstrating its innovative drone detection technology. This advanced solution enhances situational awareness for armored personnel carrier crews by allowing them to hear significant sounds, like drone activity, while still protecting their hearing in noisy environments. Unlike traditional Active Noise Reduction technology, Silynxcom's headsets selectively amplify critical sounds and integrate easily with existing communication systems. CEO Nir Klein emphasized the importance of these trials as a strategic expansion beyond their initial deployments, highlighting the system's effectiveness in meeting the unique challenges faced by military personnel. Silynxcom designs its products based on user feedback to ensure high performance in combat and other demanding situations.

Successful completion of field trials for innovative drone detection technology enhances Silynxcom's reputation and credibility in the defense sector.

Collaboration with a military force in Asia signifies strategic expansion into a new market, increasing global reach and potential revenue opportunities.

Demonstration of advanced auditory technology that improves situational awareness and safety for military personnel may strengthen customer interest and orders for Silynxcom's products.

Compatibility with existing intercom and radio systems facilitates easy integration, making the technology attractive to military customers looking to upgrade their communication capabilities.

None

What is Silynxcom's latest military collaboration about?

Silynxcom's recent collaboration involves field trials of drone detection technology with a military customer in Asia, enhancing situational awareness for armored vehicle crews.

How does Silynxcom's new headset improve soldier safety?

The headset amplifies critical environmental sounds while providing hearing protection, allowing military personnel to detect drone threats without compromising safety.

What makes Silynxcom's headset different from traditional technology?

Unlike conventional Active Noise Reduction technology, Silynxcom's system selectively enhances important sounds, preventing the blocking of vital acoustic threats on the battlefield.

What applications do Silynxcom's products have?

Silynxcom's products are used in combat scenarios, riot control, training, and other high-noise environments requiring effective communication and hearing protection.

How does Silynxcom ensure product quality?

The company improves product functionality and quality by directly incorporating feedback from soldiers and law enforcement personnel who use their headsets in the field.

$SYNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $SYNX stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HENRICKSON NAUTA WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 41,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,647

AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 19,551 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,774

UBS GROUP AG added 1,683 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,092

Strategic Collaboration with a Military Customer in Asia Demonstrates Disruptive Drone Detection Technology, Expanding Global Market Penetration for Silynxcom's High-Growth Defense Innovation







Netanya, Israel, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced the successful completion of field trials for its innovative product, aimed at boosting situational awareness and safety for armored personnel carrier (“APC”) crews and other heavy military vehicles, with a military force in Asia and conducted in collaboration with a leading global defense contractor.





The trials demonstrated the Company's innovative solution that addresses a critical challenge on modern battlefields: detecting the distinct and potentially life-threatening drone humming while simultaneously maintaining hearing protection in high-noise environments. Unlike conventional Active Noise Reduction (ANR) technology that can inadvertently block crucial acoustic threats, Silynxcom's advanced new APC headset selectively amplifies critical environmental sounds while still providing essential hearing protection.





Military personnel operating APCs face the triple challenge of protecting their hearing from high-decibel engines and weapons noise, maintaining clear communication through intercom and radio systems, and detecting subtle but potentially lethal threats like approaching drones. We believe that Silynxcom's technology effectively meets all these requirements during the trials.





"These successful trials with a new military customer in Asia represent an important strategic expansion for our drone detection technology beyond our initial deployment," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. "Our advanced auditory technology allows for both comprehensive hearing protection and the selective amplification of critical battlefield sounds, giving military personnel the situational awareness they need to identify and respond to emerging threats."





The system's compatibility with popular intercom and radio systems enables plug-and-play integration, allowing for seamless upgrading of existing equipment. This feature proved particularly valuable during these trials, where the technology was tested across different vehicle platforms and communication infrastructures.







About Silynxcom Ltd.







Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.







Capital Markets & IR Contact









ARX | Capital Market Advisors







North American Equities Desk







ir@silynxcom.com





