Silvercrest (SAMG) Q2 EPS Drops 17%

Key Points Earnings per share (non-GAAP) came in at $0.25, missing estimates by 16.7% and declining from $0.30 (adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP) in Q2 2024.

Revenue (GAAP) was $30.7 million, slightly below expectations and down 1.0% year over year, despite assets under management hitting record levels at $36.7 billion.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5% in Q3 2025 and authorized a new $25.0 million share buyback, even as margins compressed.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG), a specialized wealth manager focused on ultra-high-net-worth clients, released its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 31, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $30.7 million, just shy of analyst expectations of $30.7695 million (GAAP revenue) and down 1.0% from the prior year. Earnings per share (EPS, non-GAAP) were $0.25, missing estimates by 16.7% (non-GAAP, Q2 2025) and declining from $0.30 (adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP) in Q2 2024. While assets under management reached a record $36.7 billion, higher compensation, pressure on fee rates, and rising general costs led to notable margin compression. The quarter reflected a continuing emphasis on long-term growth and investment in talent and geography, even as near-term profitability (non-GAAP EPS) fell short of forecasts.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.25 $0.30 $0.30 (16.7%) Revenue (GAAP) $30.7 million N/A $31.0 million (1.0%) Adjusted EBITDA $5.7 million $7.2 million (20.6%) Net Income $3.1 million $4.4 million (28.4%) Assets Under Management (period-end) $36.7 billion $33.4 billion 9.9%

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Silvercrest Asset Management Group operates as an independent wealth management firm that caters to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and select institutional investors. Its core business revolves around personalized portfolio management, family office services, and proprietary investment strategies designed for clients with complex financial needs.

The firm places a heavy emphasis on client retention and organic growth, boasting a long-term client retention rate of 98% since 2006. Key focuses include enhancing proprietary and outsourced investment offerings, expanding geographically (notably into Singapore and Europe), and continuous investment in top-tier talent. Effectively balancing cost discipline, investment performance, and regulatory compliance are fundamental to the firm's ongoing success.

Quarter Performance: Key Developments and Metrics

The period saw Silvercrest Asset Management Group reach record assets under management (AUM), closing with $36.7 billion, up 9.9% from $33.4 billion a year earlier. Discretionary AUM, which drives the bulk of revenue and reflects assets managed directly on behalf of clients, rose 9.7% year over year. Non-discretionary AUM also climbed 10.2%. These increases reflect both strong market appreciation and robust organic growth, with $2.0 billion in organic new client assets added over the past four quarters.

Despite record AUM, overall net client flows were negative at ($0.4) billion, though this was an improvement over ($0.9) billion in Q2 2024. Gross client inflows reached $0.9 billion, but outflows came in at $1.3 billion. For the trailing twelve months ended Q2 2025, new client inflows hit $2.0 billion. This mixed flows picture underscores the challenge of offsetting client departures even while winning new business at an impressive rate.

Revenue (GAAP) edged down 1.0% compared to the prior year, primarily because of a drop in the average annual management fee rate, even as AUM set a firm record of $36.7 billion. Management and advisory fees were $29.5 million, down modestly from $29.9 million (GAAP, Q2 2024) a year earlier. Family office services revenue, which provides administrative and concierge-type services to wealthy families, rose slightly to $1.16 million.

Total expenses grew 3.7% year over year, led by compensation and benefit costs up 1.7%, reflecting increases from merit-based salary adjustments and new hires. General and administrative expenses increased 8.8%, driven by planned investments in global expansion, professional fees, new Singapore office space, and increased marketing and travel. These investments in people and infrastructure were cited by management as essential to long-term growth but contributed to immediate erosion in the adjusted EBITDA margin, which fell to 18.7% from 23.3% versus Q2 2024. Net income margin (GAAP) dropped to 10.3% from 14.1% versus Q2 2024.

On the investment performance front, proprietary equity strategies delivered varied results. The Large Cap Value composite, a managed pool of large U.S. stocks, posted a 1-year return of 10.1% versus the 13.7% return of its Russell 1000 Value benchmark. By contrast, the Global Value Opportunity composite, focusing on undervalued international companies, returned 19.5% over one year versus 15.6% for its benchmark index. While some strategies lagged, the firm's global and international funds remain a pipeline for future asset gathering.

Capital returns to shareholders continued. The company completed a $12.0 million share repurchase in Q1 2025 and announced a new $25.0 million buyback authorization on May 23, 2025. In addition, the quarterly dividend was raised 5% to $0.21 per share of Class A common stock, as approved on July 30, 2025. Cash reserves (GAAP) declined to $30.0 million from $68.6 million at the end of 2024. There was no outstanding debt, and the company's equity base remained healthy, reflecting continued commitment to both growth initiatives and shareholder returns.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Key Areas to Monitor

Management did not provide formal numerical forward guidance for the upcoming period or for fiscal 2025. Leadership expressed optimism about the long-term growth trajectory, highlighting a strong pipeline for global and international investment strategies and continued new client wins. Comments suggested that elevated expenses are expected to persist at least through 2026 as global expansion and talent investments are absorbed. The firm expects eventual improvement in margins as operating leverage is realized and growth investments begin to contribute meaningfully to revenue, with management indicating expectations for margin progress year-over-year through at least the end of 2026.

Looking forward, Revenue decreased by $0.3 million, or 1.0%, to $30.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $31.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was driven by a decrease in the average annual management fee rate. The progress of new offices, especially in Singapore and planned European markets, along with sustained investment performance in the company's proprietary product families, will also be crucial for the firm's success in the upcoming quarters.

The quarterly dividend was raised 5% to $0.21 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

