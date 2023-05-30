Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Silvercorp Metals said on May 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.73%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 1.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvercorp Metals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVM is 0.12%, an increase of 26.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 57,579K shares. The put/call ratio of SVM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silvercorp Metals is 4.67. The forecasts range from a low of 4.13 to a high of $5.27. The average price target represents an increase of 56.10% from its latest reported closing price of 2.99.

The projected annual revenue for Silvercorp Metals is 210MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 9,789K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,366K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 33.07% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,534K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 4.10% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,864K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,762K shares, representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 6.36% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,762K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,923K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,671K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 52.04% over the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.

