The Silver Lining to Nebius Debt Cloud

Nebius Group's (NASDAQ: NBIS) debt load is swelling and clouding the outlook for share prices. However, as significant as debt increases are, there is a silver lining to this cloud: AI.

AI demand is swelling, underpinning a need for expansion that requires capital, which is why debt is swelling. In the end, as evidenced by recent results and developments, all Nebius needs to do is continue executing its strategy and expanding its network to realize billions in annual revenue and generate sufficient cash flow to repay its debt and unlock value for shareholders.

The new debt is due in two tranches, the first not payable until 2031, well after the company is expected to turn profitable.

Also, the overall debt load still looks manageable. The balance sheet shows that it rose at fiscal 2025 year-end but remains manageable at $4.1 billion and below 1X equity. The company plans to raise additional capital through a convertible debt offering this year, but even that would leave it in a solid position, given its growth and outlook. The company has four operational data centers and will more than double its capacity within the next 12 to 24 months, excluding expansion plans for Asia and any new developments.

New Deals Drive Robust Outlook for Nebius Revenue Growth

Nebius’ revenue growth outlook was robust before Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) announced plans to invest up to $27 billion over five years in advanced AI capacity. The deal is set to start in 2027 and will include five or more datacenter regions utilizing the latest NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPUs, the Vera Rubin lineup. Nebius needs to supply $12 billion in capacity, well within its purview, but needs to complete its buildout, including the acquisition of GPUs. At face value, the deal is worth up to $5.4 billion annually, or an approximate 50% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the planned period.

And Nebius is not alone in its mission to build the world’s most advanced data centers. It has partnered with NVIDIA to deploy factory-supported systems across its footprint in a multi-generational format. The takeaway for investors is that Nebius has a preferred status with the source of AI GPUs, and inroads to existing and upcoming supply, including Vera Rubin and subsequent generations. Additionally, a deal with CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) to bring its Falcon platform to the AI cloud sets the company apart. Falcon enables enterprise-quality security for AI workloads in cross-cloud and multi-cloud environments.

Analysts Lift Targets in Wake of Nebius Deal Activity

Analyst trends are robust and underpin a healthy outlook for Nebius stock price. MarketBeat tracked several price target increases, upgrades, and coverage initiations in March, extending bullish trends and pointing to a 35% upside from critical resistance targets. Takeaways include an increase in coverage, up 25% sequentially from February and 100% on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, and a 35% upside at the consensus.

The 35% upside target is also likely to be low, as it is up by more than 200% TTM, with recent targets pointing to the $200 level. A move to $200 is worth approximately 67% to investors and may be only the beginning of this rally. Long-term forecasts suggest this stock trades at 10X to 15X 2035 earnings targets, setting the stage for a 100% to 200% increase in stock price as the company grows into its potential.

Institutions and Short-Interest Point to Squeeze in NBIS Stock

Short interest and institutional trends suggest near-term volatility and a potential short squeeze. Institutions, which collectively own about 22%, are buying aggressively at a pace of more than $2 for each $1 sold and ramping activity sequentially as the news story strengthens. At the same time, short interest is climbing, hitting a record high in late February, and is sufficient to impact price action and fuel a squeeze at 17%. The only question is the timing of the action, and it looks like a squeeze (or at least a short-covering rally) may begin soon.

Technically, this market is on track to advance. It shows resistance at the $125 level, but this is unlikely to last long, given the improving outlook. Assuming a move to new highs, the next resistance target is near $140, with clear chart space after that. The risk is that the NBIS market will wait until later in the year before hitting a new high. In this scenario, there is a risk that the price will retreat to $100 or lower before there is enough traction to set a fresh high. The next visible catalyst is the upcoming Q1 earnings report in late May.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.