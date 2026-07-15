Silo's QwikAgents Participates In AI Developer Program To Advance AI Platform

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO), a biopharmaceutical company, announced its wholly owned subsidiary, QwikAgents has joined the Advanced Micro Devices' AI developer program to support the development of an artificial intelligence platform.

Through the program, QwikAgents will gain access to cloud credits, advanced AI development tools, training resources, and a global developer community to accelerate AI innovation.

QwikAgents is developing an AI agent platform to provide access to individuals, developers, small businesses and enterprises facilitating research, content generation, scheduling, coding, browser and workflow automation. The platform is designed to incorporate persistent memory, dedicated agent infrastructure, intelligent model routing, and encrypted backups.

The resources are expected to support the development, hosting, testing, optimisation, benchmarking, and potential training of AI agent workloads as the company plans to expand its platform for consumer and enterprise applications.

SILO closed Tuesday's trade at $5.13, down 2.84%. In the Pre-market, SILO is trading up 2.06% at $5.24.

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