Silicon Labs Names Butler CFO

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) announced the appointment of Dean Butler as the company's new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer starting on May 15, 2024.

Butler will take over from Mark Mauldin, who is presently the interim CFO and will oversee Silicon Labs' financial strategy and manage the global finance team.

Butler is transitioning to Silicon Labs from his role as Senior Vice President and CFO at Synaptics Incorporated, which he has held since October 2019.

