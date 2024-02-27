News & Insights

Markets
SLAB

Silicon Labs Names Butler CFO

February 27, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) announced the appointment of Dean Butler as the company's new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer starting on May 15, 2024.

Butler will take over from Mark Mauldin, who is presently the interim CFO and will oversee Silicon Labs' financial strategy and manage the global finance team.

Butler is transitioning to Silicon Labs from his role as Senior Vice President and CFO at Synaptics Incorporated, which he has held since October 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.