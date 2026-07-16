Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Moves 7.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) shares soared 7.2% in the last trading session to close at $10.45. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 45.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Silence Therapeutics’ share price gain can likely be attributed to the growing investor optimism around the company's advancing RNA interference (siRNA) pipeline, upcoming clinical data readouts, and the long-term growth potential of its lead candidate, divesiran. The ongoing phase II SANRECO study evaluating divesiran in patients with polycythemia vera (PV) is expected to report topline results in August 2026, which could serve as a key near-term catalyst. Meanwhile, the company is actively seeking a strategic partner to support the late-stage development and commercialization of zerlasiran, its phase III-ready siRNA candidate for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)]. In addition, Silence Therapeutics is set to regain global rights to SLN312 after AstraZeneca decided to discontinue further development of the program, providing the company with an opportunity to evaluate future development and partnering options.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.14 million, up 1325% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Silence Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SLN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Silence Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Merck KGaA (MKKGY), closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $32.25. Over the past month, MKKGY has returned 3.7%.

For Merck KGaA, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.47. This represents a change of -17.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Merck KGaA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.