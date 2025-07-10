Sify Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Sify Technologies announces compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements after appointing an independent director to its board.

Quiver AI Summary

Sify Technologies Ltd. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements regarding board independence and audit committee composition, as confirmed by a notification received on July 8, 2025. This follows a period of non-compliance due to the resignation of Dr. Ajay Kumar, which the company reported to Nasdaq on May 21, 2025. To address this issue, Sify appointed Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee on June 20, 2025, leading to the resolution of the compliance matter. The company continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SIFY" and remains recognized for its comprehensive ICT services in India and internationally.

Potential Positives

Sify Technologies has regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements regarding independent directors, which helps maintain its status on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The appointment of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee demonstrates proactive governance and enhances Sify's corporate governance structure.

This compliance achievement reinforces investor confidence in Sify's operational integrity and commitment to fulfill regulatory standards.

The company's ongoing strong presence in the ICT sector, supported by its extensive infrastructure and service offerings, positions it favorably for continued growth and partnerships.

Potential Negatives

The company was previously non-compliant with Nasdaq's independent director and audit committee requirements, indicating potential governance issues.

The resignation of a director, Dr. Ajay Kumar, raised concerns about the stability and composition of the Board.

The issue of compliance with Nasdaq regulations may negatively impact investor confidence and perceptions of the company's management practices.

FAQ

What does the recent Nasdaq notification mean for Sify Technologies?

The notification confirms Sify Technologies has regained compliance with Nasdaq's independent director and audit committee requirements.

Who is the new independent director appointed by Sify?

Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma was appointed as the new independent director and Audit Committee member.

When did Sify Technologies notify Nasdaq about its non-compliance?

Sify notified Nasdaq of its non-compliance on May 21, 2025, after Dr. Ajay Kumar's resignation.

Is Sify Technologies still listed on the Nasdaq?

Yes, Sify Technologies remains listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SIFY".

Where does Sify Technologies operate outside of India?

Sify has international operations in North America, the United Kingdom, UAE, and Singapore.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CHENNAI, India, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: Sify) (the “Company”), a leading integrated information communications technology (or ICT) Solutions, received a letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on July 8, 2025 notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with the continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5605(b)(1) and 5605(c)(2) (the “Rules”), requiring the majority of the Board to be composed of independent directors and the Audit Committee to comprise at least three independent directors, respectively.





The Company had previously notified Nasdaq on May 21, 2025, that, consequent to the resignation of Dr. Ajay Kumar from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), the Company was in non-compliance with the Rules. On June 5, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq’s independent director and audit committee composition requirements under the Rules.





Subsequently, on June 20, 2025, the Company appointed Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma to the Board as an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee, as disclosed in the Company’s Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2025.





The Notification Letter confirmed that the Company’s appointment of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma evidenced compliance with the Nasdaq Rules and that the matter was closed.





The Company remains listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol: “SIFY”.







About Sify Technologies







A multiple year winner of the Golden Peacock award for Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, medium and small businesses.





Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.





More than 10,000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1,700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom, UAE and Singapore.





Sify,



www.sify.com



, Sify Technologies and



www.sifytechnologies.com



are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.





For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at



www.sec.gov



, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.





For further information, please contact:











Sify Technologies Limited







Mr. Praveen Krishna





Investor Relations & Public Relations





+91 9840926523







praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com









20:20 Media







Nikhila Kesavan





+91 9840124036







nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com

















Weber Shandwick







Lucia Domville





+1-212 546-8260







LDomville@webershandwick.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.