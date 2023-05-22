SHYG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SHYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.21, changing hands as high as $41.26 per share. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHYG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.49 per share, with $43.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.