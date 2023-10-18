SHW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $244.58, changing hands as low as $244.54 per share. Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHW's low point in its 52 week range is $199.01 per share, with $283.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $243.74. The SHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
