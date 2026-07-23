Should You Take an Early Retirement Offer at Work? Here's What to Consider.

Key Points

An early retirement package could make sense if you're burned out and are happy with your savings.

It's important to review your offer carefully to make sure it's fair.

Be mindful of what might happen if you don't take a retirement package.

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An unexpected early retirement offer can be both exciting and overwhelming. While it can serve as an opportunity to ditch a stressful job with a generous financial package, it can also upend your plans.

Deciding whether to take such an offer isn't easy. Here's what to do if you're in that situation.

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1. Evaluate the retirement package

There's no such thing as a standard early retirement offer in Corporate America. Your employer might offer you three months of pay and nothing more. Or you might get 12 months of salary plus continued benefits for an extended period.

Review the terms of the offer carefully before deciding, and don't be afraid to negotiate. If, for example, you're 12 months away from being eligible for Medicare and your offer comes with nine months of health benefits, you could try asking for three more months to fully bridge that gap.

2. Figure out if you've saved enough

If you're behind on retirement savings, even a generous severance package may not be enough to make up for a smaller IRA or 401(k) balance. On the other hand, if you're comfortable with your savings level, that, combined with a robust payday for retiring early, could help you meet your financial goals.

Figure out where you stand with savings, but don't forget about other retirement income sources, like Social Security. Even if you're not ready to claim benefits right away, if your savings are a little shy of your goal but you'll have your desired annual income once Social Security kicks in, you may be able to tide yourself over through reduced spending or gig work.

3. Understand the alternative

An early retirement package allows you to separate from your employer with a potentially generous payday. If you're inclined to say no because you're not ready financially or you love your work and want to keep at it, make sure you understand the reality of staying.

If your company is struggling and its outlook is poor, you may end up out of a job six or nine months down the line -- only without the generous package. So it could make sense to part ways with extra money in your pocket, especially since you may be able to pivot to freelance or consulting work that allows you to still earn money.

An early retirement offer can be an excellent opportunity, but only if it aligns with your financial needs. By carefully evaluating the package, assessing your savings, and considering your alternatives, you'll be in a much better position to decide whether saying goodbye to your current job is the right move.

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