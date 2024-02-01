Should You Sell Your Big Winning Stocks?

(1:00) - When Should You Start Taking Profits From Your Investments?

(5:10) - Using Charts To Understand The Movement of A Stock Price: Price, Consensus And EPS Surprise

(10:35) - Should You Be Using The Zacks Rank For Your Long Term Big Winners?

(15:30) - How To Handle A Stock Caught Up In a Trending Industry: The Lottery Stocks

(19:45) - The Long Haul Investments That Continues To Hit New Highs: Should Think About Taking Profit?

(24:25) - Breaking Down Tesla and The Magnificent Seven

(30:15) - Episode Roundup: NVDA, AMD, SMCI, DECK, URI, TSLA

Welcome to Episode #388 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Dave Bartosiak, Zacks Stock Strategist and the Editor of Zacks Blockchain Innovators and Surprise Trader, to discuss if you should sell your big winning stocks.

It has been quite a rally in stocks the last 5 years. Many popular stocks, like some of the Magnificent 7 stocks, have been hitting new all-time highs. Dave has seen this in his Blockchain Innovators portfolio.

On July 6, 2018, he bought Advanced Micro Devices in the portfolio. It is now up 930.7%, but Dave continues to hold it. On Sep 30, 2019, Dave bought NVIDIA. It is up 1318% in the portfolio. He also continues to hold it.

If you have a big winner like these, congratulations. But many might be asking, should I sell to lock in these amazing profits?

This is Dave’s Favorite Stock Chart

Dave likes to use the Zacks Price and Consensus and Earnings Surprise chart to see what is happening with earnings on stocks he has owned for the long-term.

Are the earnings on the rise? How did the stock respond when there were earnings surprises, or misses?

Earnings are the building blocks for stocks. This one chart tells you a lot of information.

Should You Sell Your Big Winners?

1. NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA )

NVIDIA is up 1318% in Dave’s Blockchain Innovators portfolio. Many investors have big gains in this stock. Even if you’ve only owned it a year, NVIDIA is up 191%.

Earnings of NVIDIA are expected to rise 268% this year. It’s got a great price and consensus chart.

Should you take your gains off the table in NVIDIA?

2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD )

Advanced Micro Devices is also a big winner in the Blockchain Innovators portfolio. But even if you didn’t buy it in 2018, and jumped in a year ago, the shares are still up 95% in that time.

Earnings of Advanced Micro Devices are expected to rise 38.5% in 2024.

Does Advanced Micro Devices have the price and consensus chart that Dave looks for in a stock to hold long-term?

3. Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI )

Super Micro Computer is one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street. Shares are up 528% in just the last year.

Earnings of Super Micro Computer are expected to rise 42% in fiscal 2024.

Should you cash in your profits in Super Micro Computer or hold on for the ride?

4. Deckers Outdoor Corp. ( DECK )

Deckers Outdoor, which owns popular brands UGG and Hoka, is busting out to yet another new high in 2024. Shares of Deckers Outdoor are up 81% over the last year and 431% in the last 5 years.

Earnings of Deckers Outdoor are expected to rise 23.6% in fiscal 2024 and another 13% in fiscal 2025.

Does Deckers Outdoor have more gas left in the tank?

5. United Rentals, Inc. ( URI )

United Rentals has been hitting new highs in 2024 as shares have rallied 399% over the last 5 years. In the last year, shares jumped another 45%.

Earnings of United Rentals are forecast to rise 5.1% in 2024 and another 7.2% in 2025. It’s a cheap stock, with a forward P/E of just 15.

Should investors lock in profit on United Rentals?

What Else do you Need to Know About When to Sell Your Winners?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Dave owns shares of NVDA and AMD in the Blockchain Innovators portfolio.]

