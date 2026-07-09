Should You Continue to Hold OMCL Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Omnicell OMCL is well poised to grow in the coming quarters as it continues to steadily advance the autonomous pharmacy industry-defined vision for delivering improved medication management outcomes. The company is expanding its SaaS and Expert Services portfolio via acquisitions and new platform launches. However, macroeconomic headwinds and competitive pressures could weigh on its operating performance.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has had a remarkable run. OMCL shares have risen 51.6% compared to the industry’s 21.2% decline. The S&P 500 composite has grown 23.2% during the same time frame.

The renowned healthcare technology company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion. OMCL’s earnings yield of 4.7% is comfortably above the industry’s negative 1% yield. In the trailing four quarters, Omnicell surpassed earnings estimates thrice and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 34.7%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Tailwinds for OMCL Stock

Autonomous Pharmacy Model Holds Potential: The industry-defined vision of Autonomous Pharmacy is a roadmap to improving operational efficiencies and ultimately targeting zero-error medication management. Over the past several years, the company has expanded its business from a single-point solution to a platform of products and services that will help further advance the vision.

OMCL also secured several wins with major health systems and government health care facilities. Its ongoing R&D investments across Points of Care, Central Pharmacy and IV Compounding, Specialty Pharmacy and 340B Program and Ambulatory Care market categories are expected to deliver solutions that drive positive medication management outcomes for customers.

Robust Pipeline for SaaS and Expert Services Portfolio: Omnicell derives an increasing portion of revenues from its subscription-based SaaS and Expert Services offerings, which includes a combination of robotics, smart devices and intelligent software, all optimized by expert services.

In recent years, the company has integrated three key acquisitions — Specialty Pharmacy Services, FDS Amplicare, and MarkeTouch Media. In the first quarter of 2026, several health systems committed to using Omnicell's inventory optimization service, alongside central pharmacy automation and point-of-care dispensing solutions.



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What Ails OMCL Stock?

Escalating Expenses May Strain Margins: In response to changing tariffs, several foreign countries have imposed reciprocal duties on U.S.-manufactured goods. Changes in export or import regulations and other trade barriers may have an adverse effect on the company’s business. OMCL’s 2026 guidance incorporates an updated estimate of approximately $12 million in tariff-related costs impacting the P&L.

Competitive Landscape: Omnicell faces intense competition in the medication management and supply-chain solutions market. Major direct competitors in the medication packaging solutions market pose threats as they spearhead several expansion programs. This increased competition could result in pricing pressure and a reduced margin, which would have an adverse impact on the company’s performance.

OMCL Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMCL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has jumped $1.97 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, suggesting a 4.9% increase from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.