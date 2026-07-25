Should You Buy Wingstop Stock Before July 29?

Key Points

Wingstop's earnings report, particularly its single same-store sales number, may move the stock.

Long-term investors should pay more attention to new store openings and the company's franchise economics.

If you believe Wingstop's expansion engine is still just getting started, the now much cheaper stock could look like an opportunity.

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Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) will report its second-quarter results before the market opens on July 29. The stock has been cut almost in half so far this year, which has some investors wondering whether they should buy ahead of the report. I think that is the wrong way to frame the question. The better way to think about it is to ask how this quarter will fit Wingstop's long-term story.

The pressure point for the chain is same-store sales. After more than two decades of growth, Wingstop's comparable sales numbers have been shrinking. Domestic comps fell by a percentage in the high single digits last quarter. Management expects a low-single-digit decline for the full year. So the question investors will want the answer to is simple: Is the slide stabilizing?

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Also, watch what it's doing to fix the problem. Wingstop is pushing value deals under $10, rolling out its Smart Kitchen technology, and leaning on delivery and loyalty. Any signs that these steps are drawing more customer traffic back into its restaurants would matter.

The thesis is bigger than one quarter

All that said, I would not fixate on comps, and here's why. Wingstop's real engine for growth is new stores. The company still expects 15% to 16% global unit growth this year, and franchisees are opening locations quickly. Systemwide sales keep rising even as comps dip. Digital orders now make up more than 72% of sales, which gives the company data and efficiency that few rivals can match.

The unit economics are the draw. New Wingstop restaurants are cheap to build and generate strong returns. That's why franchisees keep signing up. A soft quarter or two will barely dent a runway that stretches toward thousands of new stores over the coming years. Long-term value comes from opening more high-return restaurants, not from any single quarter's comps figure.

The takeaway for investors

So, should you buy Wingstop before July 29? Trying to trade on one earnings report is closer to gambling than investing, so I would not rush in just to beat the date. But the investment thesis for the company is intact. If you believe it can deliver years of rapid unit growth, deep digital penetration, and excellent store economics, then the stock, after a decline that has brought it down to less than a third of its 2024 peak price, looks like an opportunity.

Wingstop is far from alone here. Peers such as Chipotle Mexican Grill and Cava are running the same playbook, expanding aggressively while prizing unit economics over quarterly comps.

But if you buy Wingstop stock, do it because you want to own a fast-growing restaurant franchise for the next decade. Do not buy it because you are betting on Wednesday's headline. Let the long-term story decide, and treat the quarter as one data point along the way. If the comp slide is stabilizing, all the better. If not, patient investors who trust the company's expansion engine have little reason to panic over a single print.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Wingstop and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.