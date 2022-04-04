Should You Buy the AMD Dip?

In this video, I will be talking about AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), the updates by some analysts, and the outlook of the company in an ever-growing industry. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

An analyst at Barclays has cut his price target by 22% to $115 per share because of "cyclical risk across several end markets" looming in 2023 as well as increased competition from Intel .

. Meanwhile, an analyst at Rosenblatt recommends buying, as AMD is not in danger of missing its 30% year-over-year (YOY) growth target for 2022.

The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to grow by approximately 31% to $21.5 billion, and analysts expect the company to grow earnings at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% over the next five years.

Last quarter the company reported that revenue grew 49% YOY and 12% quarter over quarter (QOQ).

Earnings per share grew 77% YOY and 26% QOQ.

AMD just closed its $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx , a leader in field-programmable gate arrays.

, a leader in field-programmable gate arrays. McKinsey says that the semiconductor industry will be a trillion-dollar one in 2030.

