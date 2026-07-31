Should You Buy Lucid Stock Before Aug. 4?

Key Points

Production is rising, but losses remain steep.

Saudi backing strengthens Lucid's financial position.

Execution remains the biggest risk for investors.

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Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reports second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4. On that date, investors should get a better idea of whether Lucid is moving closer to becoming a sustainable electric vehicle business.

The first quarter offered mixed signals.

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In Q1 2026, revenue increased 20% year over year to $282.5 million, while vehicle production surged 149% to 5,500 units. Deliveries reached 3,093 vehicles, though they were hurt by a supplier issue that temporarily disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity SUV. That problem has since been resolved, and management said North American order intake jumped 144% in March compared with February.

That said, Lucid is still burning a lot of cash. The company reported a net loss of roughly $1.03 billion during the quarter and suspended its full-year production guidance while new CEO Silvio Napoli reviews the business. That's not the kind of update you want to see as an investor, particularly in an industry where execution is everything.

On the other hand, liquidity isn't an immediate concern. In April, Lucid raised approximately $1.05 billion through a combination of equity and preferred stock offerings while expanding its financing agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. And more recently, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal disclosed a new 5% stake in Lucid.

While that investment doesn't change Lucid's operating fundamentals overnight, it does reinforce the idea that the company continues to attract well-capitalized, long-term backers. Management believes its existing capital resources are sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2027.

When the company reports Q2 earnings, investors should focus on delivery growth, operating expenses, and whether management is ready to reinstate production guidance.

Lucid still has attractive technology and a well-funded balance sheet, but the long-term investment thesis ultimately depends on scaling production while narrowing losses. The company must show meaningful progress on both fronts. Investors will soon find out if that's a reality or just wishful thinking. In the meantime, patience is a must.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.