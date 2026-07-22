Should You Buy Amazon Before July 30?

Key Points

Amazon shares currently trade 8% below their peak from early May.

The smartest investors will focus on what makes this a great business with an eye on the long term.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has taken investors on a choppy ride in 2026. Shares have been volatile, although they've climbed 9% this year (as of July 20).

Investors are fully focused on the start of earnings season, as they'll receive a fresh update from the management team. Should you buy this Magnificent Seven stock before it reports second-quarter financial results on July 30?

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

While the upcoming financial release will provide key info, like revenue growth, capital expenditures, how Amazon Web Services (AWS) is performing, and artificial intelligence (AI) progress, a single quarter's number should not dictate a long-term investing decision. Portfolio moves should be made with the next five years (at least) in mind.

Amazon is currently a smart buying opportunity for investors, and it has nothing to do with what's coming on July 30. It has to do with liking the stock and company over an extended period of time.

This is an elite business, whose shares have pulled back 8% since hitting a peak in early May. This is a dip that investors might want to take advantage of.

Thanks to AWS, which represents the majority of the company's operating income, Amazon has a strong position in the AI race. Of course, it also dominates online shopping and has a burgeoning digital advertising segment.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $527,895 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $62,246 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $364,562!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.