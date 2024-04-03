Should Value Investors Buy Shell (SHEL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Shell (SHEL). SHEL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.53. Over the last 12 months, SHEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.43 and as low as 5.91, with a median of 7.57.

We also note that SHEL holds a PEG ratio of 2.03. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SHEL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.29. Over the past 52 weeks, SHEL's PEG has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.81.

Another notable valuation metric for SHEL is its P/B ratio of 1.18. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.36. SHEL's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.10, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that SHEL has a P/CF ratio of 4.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SHEL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.25. Over the past year, SHEL's P/CF has been as high as 4.54 and as low as 3.13, with a median of 3.89.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Shell's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SHEL is an impressive value stock right now.

