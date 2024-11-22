News & Insights

Stocks

Shoucheng Holdings Extends Fund Management Agreement

November 22, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (HK:0697) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. has entered into a new Fund Management Service Agreement with Shougang Fund to continue their connected transactions, set to expire on December 31, 2024. The new agreement involves providing private fund management services, with fees determined by the capital commitment or investment costs of the funds, aligning with market standards. This agreement requires approval from independent shareholders, with a general meeting scheduled for a vote.

For further insights into HK:0697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.