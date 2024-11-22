Shoucheng Holdings Extends Fund Management Agreement

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (HK:0697) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. has entered into a new Fund Management Service Agreement with Shougang Fund to continue their connected transactions, set to expire on December 31, 2024. The new agreement involves providing private fund management services, with fees determined by the capital commitment or investment costs of the funds, aligning with market standards. This agreement requires approval from independent shareholders, with a general meeting scheduled for a vote.
For further insights into HK:0697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.