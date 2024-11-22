Shoucheng Holdings Extends Fund Management Agreement

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (HK:0697) has released an update.

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. has entered into a new Fund Management Service Agreement with Shougang Fund to continue their connected transactions, set to expire on December 31, 2024. The new agreement involves providing private fund management services, with fees determined by the capital commitment or investment costs of the funds, aligning with market standards. This agreement requires approval from independent shareholders, with a general meeting scheduled for a vote.

