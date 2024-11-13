Shopify price target raised to $93 from $70 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Trevor Young raised the firm’s price target on Shopify (SHOP) to $93 from $70 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 beat across all key lines and the Q4 guide ahead of estimates drove a stock rally, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHOP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.