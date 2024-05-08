SHOP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.53, changing hands as low as $60.64 per share. Shopify Inc shares are currently trading off about 19.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOP's low point in its 52 week range is $45.50 per share, with $91.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.60.

