Shoe Carnival Names Patrick Edwards CFO

(RTTNews) - Footwear retailer Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) announced the appointement of Patrick Edwards as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer. Meanwhile, current CFO Erik Gast would leave the company, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

Edwards, currently a Shoe Carnival executive officer, has served as the company's Chief Accounting Officer and Secretary since 2021 and has served as Vice President and Controller since he joined the company in 2019. Mr

Prior to joining Shoe Carnival, Edwards served in increasing roles of responsibility in finance and accounting during his 18-year career with Vectren Corporation, a publicly traded utility holding company, including serving as vice president and treasurer and vice president of corporate audit.

Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Patrick has been a significant contributor to our success since joining Shoe Carnival in 2019. I am very pleased that he has agreed to expand his role and I am confident that he will continue to add incredible value as we move forward in executing our strategy to grow the business and drive shareholder value."

Worden further commented, "I would also like to thank Erik for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

