Shell (SHEL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Shell (SHEL) ended the recent trading session at $67.74, demonstrating a +0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.93% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.07%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $79.93 billion, indicating a 7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $316.17 billion, indicating changes of +4.12% and +9.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Shell holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.88, so one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that SHEL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.06 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

