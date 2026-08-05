Shell Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates as Higher Oil Prices Boost Results

Europe’s largest oil company, Shell plc SHEL, reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per ADS of $3.52 (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items — the market’s preferred measure), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago adjusted profit of $1.42, reflecting strong operational performance across all its segments, driven by higher realized prices and higher margins.

Shell’s revenues of $96.3 billion were significantly up from $66.4 billion in second-quarter 2025 but missed the consensus mark by 4.2%.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Quote

Shell returned $5.2 billion to its shareholders in the quarter, including $2.2 billion in cash dividends and $3 billion in share repurchases. However, its planned $3 billion buyback program was temporarily paused following the agreement to acquire ARC Resources Ltd., with only $1.8 billion completed. The company has now launched a new buyback program totaling $4.2 billion, comprising $3 billion in fresh repurchases and the remaining $1.2 billion from the earlier program, targeted for completion by the third-quarter 2026 results announcement.

Inside Shell’s Segments

Upstream: The segment recorded a profit of $3.5 billion (excluding items) during the quarter, up from $1.7 billion (adjusted) in the year-ago period. This primarily reflects the impact of higher realized prices and margins.

At $89 per barrel, the group’s worldwide realized liquids prices were 39% above the year-earlier levels and natural gas prices increased 20.3%.

Shell’s upstream volumes averaged 1,824 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d), up 5.3% from the year-ago period, backed by new oil production in Brazil and the Gulf of America. Liquids production totaled 1,367 thousand barrels per day (an increase of 2.5% year over year), and natural gas output came in at 2,648 million standard cubic feet per day (up 14.5%).

Chemicals and Products: In this segment, the London-based supermajor reported an adjusted profit of $2.9 billion, increasing significantly from an adjusted profit of $118 million in the year-ago period. The favorable comparison reflected higher chemicals and products margins, which in turn were mainly driven by higher trading and optimization. Meanwhile, refinery utilization came in at 102%.

Integrated Gas: The unit reported an adjusted income of $2.7 billion, increasing from $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Results were mainly driven by the combined effect of higher contributions from trading and optimization and higher realized prices. The realized liquids price in this segment increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Marketing: The segment recorded an income of $1.3 billion (excluding items) during the quarter compared to the year-ago earnings of $1.2 billion, backed by higher Mobility unit margins and favorable tax movements.

Renewables and Energy Solutions: The segment reported an adjusted income of $79 million, turning around from the year-ago loss of $9 million. The performance boost primarily reflects contributions from trading and optimization, and energy marketing. External power sales were flat year over year to 70 terawatt hours, while piped gas sales edged up to 161 terawatt hours.

Q2 Financial Performance

As of June 30, 2026, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company had $31.4 billion in cash and $73 billion in debt (including short-term debt). Net debt-to-capitalization was approximately 18.7%, down from 19.1% a year ago.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

During the quarter under review, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $21.4 billion, returned $2.2 billion to its shareholders through dividends and spent $4.2 billion in cash on capital projects.

The company’s cash flow from operations increased significantly by 79.5% from the year-earlier level. Meanwhile, the group raked in $17.5 billion in free cash flow during the second quarter compared to $6.5 billion a year ago.

SHEL’s Q3 & 2026 Guidance

Shell expects full-year 2026 cash capital expenditure to increase to $24-$26 billion from $21 billion in 2025, reflecting continued investment across its portfolio. For the third quarter of 2026, Integrated Gas production is projected at 570-630 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), while LNG liquefaction volumes are anticipated to range between 7.1 million and 7.7 million tons. These forecasts exclude contributions from ARC Resources Ltd. and Qatar. Upstream production is expected to be between 1,680 thousand and 1,880 thousand boe/d, with higher planned maintenance activities across the portfolio weighing on output. Marketing sales volumes are projected at 2,550-2,750 thousand barrels per day, while refinery utilization is expected to remain strong at 93%-101%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization is forecast at 78%-86%. Additionally, Corporate Adjusted Earnings, which reflected a net expense of $617 million in the second quarter of 2026, are expected to remain a net expense of approximately $500-$700 million in the third quarter.

A Look at Other ‘Big Oil’ Earnings

While we have discussed Shell’s second-quarter results in detail, let’s take a look at some other Big Oil energy reports of this season.

American multinational ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation XOM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.52, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 by 4.3%. Revenues of $116 billion topped the consensus estimate of $95.8 billion by 21.1%. Adjusted earnings increased from $1.61 in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 42.3% year over year from $81.5 billion.

The lower-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher expenses due to scheduled maintenance activities and increased depreciation tied to recent investments. The company faced production disruptions related to Middle East conditions.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $10.6 billion and long-term debt of $32.2 billion. ExxonMobil also reduced net debt by more than $7 billion during the second quarter, improving its net debt-to-capital ratio to 11%.

Smaller rival Chevron CVX reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 by 4.5%. The outperformance was driven by higher commodity prices, increased upstream production following the Hess acquisition, stronger refined-product margins and higher sales volumes.

The company generated revenues of $70.06 billion. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.53 billion and increased 56.3% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by a 51.4% year-over-year increase in sales and other operating revenues, along with a 296.5% rise in income from equity affiliates.

As of June 30, 2026, the only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average had $8.53 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $37.1 billion, with a debt-to-total capitalization of about 16.3%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.