Sharp Soybean Losses Pull March sub-$12

Beans faded through the first trade day of the week and ended the day just 3c off the session lows. March beans closed under the $12 mark for the first time since June. New crop beans held firmer, but also faded by 2 to 4 ½ cents. Front month Soymeal futures were the bright spot in the complex on Monday, ending the day up by $2.30 to $5.30/ton. Soy oil futures led the way lower with losses of near 3% to start the week.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspection data had 889,717 MT (32.7 mbu) of soybeans shipped during the week that ended 1/25. That was a 54% decrease from the same week last year. The MY total reached 27.666 MMT (1.016 bbu), which also remains 22% behind last year’s pace.

Safras and Mercado reported the Brazilian soybean harvest at 9% complete, vs 4.4% at this time last year.

The BA Grain Exchange estimates 98% of the Argentine soybean crop is planted. Condition was rated 44% good/ex, a sharp drop from the previous week. That group rates 8% of the crop in poor condition vs. only 2% the previous week. Their production estimate of 52.5 MMT is still larger than the most recent USDA figure of 50 MMT.

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $11.94 1/4, down 15 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.39 7/8, down 15 7/8 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $12.05, down 11 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.15 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

