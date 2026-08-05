SharkNinja, Inc. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $129.816 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $139.598 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SharkNinja, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178.248 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.2% to $1.765 billion from $1.444 billion last year.

SharkNinja, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.816 Mln. vs. $139.598 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.765 Bln vs. $1.444 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.45 To $ 6.55 Full year revenue guidance: 16.0 % To 17.0 %

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