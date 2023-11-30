News & Insights

ShapeTX Expands Ongoing Collaboration With Roche

(RTTNews) - ShapeTX announced Thursday the expansion of its partnership with Roche Holding AG (RHHBY.PK), with Roche adding a new target to their ongoing collaboration, which was initially established in August 2021.

This expansion marks the beginning of a new program where ShapeTX will use its proprietary AI-powered RNA editing platform to develop a potential one-time therapy for patients with high unmet needs for an undisclosed disease affecting millions of people worldwide.

ShapeTX will conduct preclinical research to identify and deliver development candidates discovered by its AI-powered RNAfix platform.

Meanwhile, Roche will be responsible for the final preclinical development as well as clinical development and worldwide commercialization of any potential products resulting from the collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, ShapeTX will receive a milestone payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. ShapeTX is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on future sales of products resulting from the collaboration.

