Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, where 19,175,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the OAIB ETF, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SH, OAIB: Big ETF Outflows

